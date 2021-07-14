The 13 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases last week - and the nine to see a drop

Overall in Peterborouugh there were 298 cases in the seven days up to July 8 - a rise of 33 compared to the previous week, according to Governent data.

The case rate for the city was 147.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is below the national rate of 319.5 - and all Peterborough neighbourhoods had a rate lower than the UK rate.

The highest rate was seen in Fengate and Parnwell, which had 38 cases and a rate of 314.3. No other neighbourhoods had a rate higher than 221, and only three had a rate higher than 200.

The data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/cases

1. Fengate and Parnwell 38 cases (+9 compared to the previous week) Rate: 314.3

2. Hargate and Orton Longueville 21 cases (+6 compared to the previous week) Rate: 215.9

3. Orton West and Castor 19 cases (+8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 220.9

4. Fletton 18 cases (+2 compared to the previous week) Rate: 182.9