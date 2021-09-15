The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods where COVID rates have increased and the ten that have seen a drop

Peterborough recorded 886 cases in the seven days up to September 9 - up by 15 (1.7%) compared to the previous seven days.

The case rate now stands at 437.3 cases per 100,000 people - the highest level it reached in the ‘third wave; was 521.2 on August 13.

However, Peterborough’s rate is still above the UK rate, which is 373.7.

The statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 56 The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-12 (-17.6%). Case rate per 100,000 people 479.7

2. Peterborough Central 37 The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -30 (-44.8%) Case rate per 100,000 people 296.7

3. Paston 42 The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-13 (-23.6%). Case rate per 100,000 people 395.1.

4. Hargate and Orton Longueville 52 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 2 (4.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 534.7.