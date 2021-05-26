The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods that are virtually COVID free - and the 8 where cases have increased

Twelve of the 22 city neighbourhoods recorded two or fewer cases in the seven days up to May 20.

Overall, there were 59 cases in the city during the week, seven more than the previous seven days.

The Peterborough rate now stands at 29.2 cases per 100,000 people. The Uk rate is 23.7.

The last COVID related death (within 28 days of a positive test) was on April 16.

As of May 18, there were seven patients with COVID in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke, and Stamford & Rutland). There have been no COVID patients on mechanical ventilation beds since May 8 at the hospitals.

1. Longthorpe and Netherton 7 cases (+4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 96.6 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Woodston and West Town 7 cases (+4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 55.2 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Hampton Vale 6 cases (+2 compared to the previous week) Rate: 52.6 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Peterborough Central 6 cases (+/0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 48.1 Photo: Midlands Buy photo