The 11 Peterborough areas where fewer than half of residents have had two COVID jabs

Of the 22 neighbourhoods, 11 have seen at least half residents given both jabs.

Leading the way is Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, where 74 per cent have been given the full protection. It has also seen the highest percentage of people having at least one jab, with 90 per cent given their first dose.

At the bottom of the table is Millfield and Bourges Boulevard, where just 26 per cent have had both doses, and 44 per cent have had at least one dose.

Overall in Peterborough67 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had at least one dose, and 47 per cent have had both doses - below the England rates of 77 per cent and 59 per cent.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 90 per cent. Second dose: 74 per cent Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 86 per cent. Second dose: 69 per cent Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Orton West and Castor First dose: 86 per cent. Second dose: 68 per cent Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Eye and Thorney First dose: 86 per cent. Second dose: 67 per cent Photo: Midlands Buy photo