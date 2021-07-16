The 11 Peterborough areas where fewer than half of residents have had two COVID jabs
Fewer than 50 per cent of people have had both doses of COVID vaccine in half the neighbourhoods in Peterborough, it has been revealed.
Of the 22 neighbourhoods, 11 have seen at least half residents given both jabs.
Leading the way is Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, where 74 per cent have been given the full protection. It has also seen the highest percentage of people having at least one jab, with 90 per cent given their first dose.
At the bottom of the table is Millfield and Bourges Boulevard, where just 26 per cent have had both doses, and 44 per cent have had at least one dose.
Overall in Peterborough67 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had at least one dose, and 47 per cent have had both doses - below the England rates of 77 per cent and 59 per cent.