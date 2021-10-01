Seventy per cent of adults in Peterborough have now had at least one dose

Seven in 10 Peterborough adults have had at least one COVID vaccination dose - how each area of the city compares

Seventy per cent of Peterborough adults have now had at least one COVID vaccination dose.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:31 am

A total of 136,094 in Peterborough have now had one vaccination, while 123,249 - or 63 per cent - have had two doses.

However, despite the 70 per cent milestone being hit in the city, Peterborough still lags behind the country as a whole when it comes to vaccine take up rates.

Across the UK, 90 per cent have had at least one dose, while 83 per cent have had both doses.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in Peterborough, only two can either match or beat the 90 per cent first dose mark, while four can match or beat the 83 per cent second dose mark.

There are still eight areas of the city where less than 60 per cent have had both doses.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 91%. Second dose: 87%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

First dose: 90%. Second dose: 85%

3. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 88%. Second dose: 83%

4. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 87%. Second dose: 83%

