Peterborough vaccine clinics to open for longer from Monday
Vaccine clinics will be open for longer from Monday to encourage more people to get the jab.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:30 am
From Monday, the walk in clinics at the East of England Showground and the City Care Centre will be open between 8.30pm and 4pm, seven days a week.
The City Care Centre will also be open until 7.30pm on Tuesdays, while the showground centre will be open until 7.30pm on Thursdays.
People who need a jab do not have to book an appointment, and can just turn up on the day.
For more information visit http://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/