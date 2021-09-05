Peterborough vaccine clinics to open for longer from Monday

Vaccine centres will be open longer from next week

From Monday, the walk in clinics at the East of England Showground and the City Care Centre will be open between 8.30pm and 4pm, seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City Care Centre will also be open until 7.30pm on Tuesdays, while the showground centre will be open until 7.30pm on Thursdays.

People who need a jab do not have to book an appointment, and can just turn up on the day.