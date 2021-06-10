Peterborough residents with no COVID symptoms urged to get PCR test at city mosque to prevent spread od Delta variant

Although the number of identified cases of a variant strain of Covid-19 are low in Peterborough, the city council wants to be proactive in its search for them so that transmission can be reduced. Following the success of similar arrangements in previous weeks, this is being continued at Faizan e Madina mosque in Gladstone Street tomorrow.

No booking is required and people without symptoms can access the tests between 10am-4pm. The 10am-12noon slot is exclusively for women.

The testing is different to the rapid tests which people are being asked to complete twice a week as part of their normal life (though you can pick up rapid test kits at the same time), as PCR tests are processed at a laboratory where the virus can be examined to determine whether it is a new variant of Covid-19.

Faizan-e-Madinah mosque at Gladstone Street EMN-200723-171416009

The testing on Friday is for people without symptoms of Covid-19. Those with symptoms should book a test using the government booking site.

Emmeline Watkins, Acting Director of Public Health – Peterborough, said: “This proactive testing as a precaution will help the city council to understand how common new variant strains of the virus might be in the city and to avoid the transmission levels being seen in other parts of the country.