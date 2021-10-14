Peterborough residents urged to take precautions as city COVID cases rise -with two neighbourhoods in top 15 highest COVID rates in the country

Coronavirus

Orton West & Castor is currently ranked 9th out of 6,790 districts with a rate of 1,263 cases per 100,000 people.

Neighbouring Orton Malborne & Goldhay is ranked 13th, with a rate of 1,222.5.

Urmston West in Trafford currently has the highest rate in the country with 1,493 cases per 100,000 people.

In Peterborough, Longthorpe & Netherton has the lowest rate - 249.7 cases per 100,000 people - and is ranked 4,729th in the country.

Peterborough as a whole currently has a rate of 610 cases per 100,000 people, the seventh highest rate (according to upper tier local authorities.) The number of cases has risen by 29 per cent in the past week.

Recent case rises have been linked to the return of schools after the summer break, however the latest statistics also show that older people are becoming infected, with sharp rises in the 40 – 50 year-old age group, as well as increases in the over 60s.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate remains lower than the national average, and in the past 100 days there have been 28 deaths (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) in Peterborough.

With elderly people at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19, the vital importance of following safety advice is again being highlighted.

Emmeline Watkins, Deputy Director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “Virus cases in Peterborough are increasing at a rate that we haven’t seen for many months, which is extremely concerning. With winter just around the corner it is vitally important that we all take action now to stay safe, helping to reduce pressure on our hospitals and services.

“The single biggest thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, is by getting the Covid vaccine if you have not already done so. Booster jabs are now available for those most at risk, as well as the standard flu vaccine.

“We also recommend regular rapid testing, especially for secondary school pupils and anyone going out and about, as well as wearing face masks in enclosed indoor spaces. We realise this may make people feel like the odd ones out, but research shows you are less likely to catch the virus and pass it on if you wear one. Social distancing and regular hand washing are also recommended.”

Meanwhile, the council is continuing to work with local schools to help reduce the spread of the virus among pupils.

For the week ending 8 October, there were 368 identified cases across 57 educational settings in the city. This is a significant increase from the 238 cases reported the week before.