Peterborough residents urged to get vaccinated

Just over eight weeks after two ‘super vaccination weekends’ in Peterborough, the local NHS are reminding people to return for their second COVID-19 vaccination.

The Vaccinators on Tour visited the Thomas Walker Surgery and Peterborough United Football Club back in June, and now NHS bosses are reminding people to come to get their second vaccination eight weeks later at any of a range of available walk-in clinics in Peterborough.

Anyone aged 18 or over, or who is no more than three months away from their 18th birthday, is invited to have their second dose at least eight weeks after receiving their first vaccine.

Posh players were among those to be vaccinated at the London Road stadium two months ago

Dr Fiona Head, Medical Director at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group who run the local COVID-19 vaccination programme and a local GP, said: “Having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination provides the best possible protection against COVID-19, so it is really important that people come back to get their vaccination eight weeks after their first dose.

“We had a fantastic response to our super weekends in Peterborough back in June, but now we need to make sure that everyone remembers to come back for that all important second dose.

“You can have your second dose from eight weeks, but don’t worry if it has been a little longer than that – you can still come to get your second dose.”

“People can either book their second dose via the National Booking Service or visit our website – www.thevaccinators.co.uk - to look at the range of walk-in vaccination opportunities that are available to them locally.”