Peterborough residents reminded it’s never too late to get jab - as 1,000 people across Cambridgeshire get first dose in the last week

Between 31 January and 6 February, 959 people had their first dose of the vaccination – including nearly 600 patients aged 18 and above. In Peterborough, 261 people picked up their first jab during the week.

A further 648 got their 2nd jab in Peterborough, and 678 had their third.

Peterborough’s case rate is now starting to drop, and Peterborough now had the third highest case rate in England - over the past few weeks the city had been sitting in the top two spots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

The COVID-19 vaccination has now been available for free on the NHS since December 2020, with almost two million vaccinations already delivered locally. Whilst the majority of eligible residents has now received their first, second and booster vaccination, the NHS is keen to make sure nobody is left behind and is calling on anyone who is yet to have their first dose to come forward now.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The COVID-19 vaccine is still our best protection against COVID-19. With infection rates high in both Cambridge and Peterborough, it’s very important that everyone accepts the jab as it offers strong protection against severe Coronavirus infection.

“It’s so easy to have the vaccine, and the process is now even quicker than it was before. Please, if you haven’t had your jab yet, come forward now – our friendly vaccination teams do not judge and will be delighted to offer you the life-saving vaccination.”