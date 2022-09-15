Peterborough’s COVID vaccine centre will remain open in Queensgate on Monday.

Residents who are eligible are being urged to get their autumn booster jab, and the centre will be open – despite many businesses and services closing as a mark of respect to the Queen, and to allow staff to watch her state funeral.

Queensgate said one of the reasons the centre would be open on Monday was because the vaccine hub would also be open.

The vaccine centre will be open on Monday

Some hospital appointments are also being postponed on Monday, which is a bank holiday.

The number of people using the vaccine centre has continued to fall in recent weeks, after the Government reduced the COVID threat level. This week the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the end of the global pandemic may be in sight as deaths across the world fell.

Nine jabs given out on one day

According to Government data, on Wednesday, September 7, just nine people in Peterborough had a COVID jab.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate is lower than the national average, with just 48.9 per cent of people in the city having had a third or booster jab – compared to 59.9 per cent across England.

However, the NHS have said the vaccine centre remains an important location in the city.

Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the large-scale vaccination centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: “The Queensgate Vaccination Centre remains an important venue for delivery of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccination to the residents of Peterborough and surrounding areas, and we encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for their jab and protect themselves and their loved ones from serious illness.

“As anticipated, our vaccination centres have been less busy over the Summer period, with staffing levels reduced to reflect this. On average, 16 staff and volunteers work on each shift but this fluctuates to reflect demand throughout the week, with some staff re-deployed during quieter times to deliver our outreach vaccination programme in the community."

Booster campaign launched

The autumn booster campaign launched on Monday (September 12).

Mr Passfield said: “Staff at our centres, including the Queensgate Centre, are fully prepared for the anticipated increase in activity and we encourage eligible people to book their jab as soon as they are contacted. Once invited by the NHS, eligible people (currently those over 75 and those with severely weakened immune systems, as well as frontline health and care workers) can book their booster via the online National Booking Service or by ringing 119 free of charge.

“To ensure activity can be managed safely and effectively, boosters will not be available on a walk-in basis other than for people who are immunosuppressed who can choose to book an appointment or walk-in for their autumn booster, bringing with them a GP or consultant letter, or prescription that identifies their immunosuppressed status

“The programme will then extend to other eligible groups through to December 2022. The NHS will contact people from eligible cohorts when it is their turn to book in for the booster vaccine – people do not need to contact the NHS.”

On Monday, the hub will be open from 8.30am to 4pm.