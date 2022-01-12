Peterborough firms hit by Omicron can apply for new funding

Support is available for businesses struggling due to Omicron

The three grants are the COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF), Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant and the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG).

These grants are designed to provide support to businesses who have been severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. The money will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those who meet the strict grant criteria set out by the Government.

The COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF)has been provided to the council by the Government to provide business rates relief for those businesses impacted by COVID-19, but who are not eligible for the existing relief schemes such as the Extended Retail Discount and Nursery Relief schemes. An application process is required for this scheme and we will provide further details on how to apply for this relief shortly.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant has seen up to £6,000 been made available for businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation sectors. This scheme is now live, and applications can be made online. The aim of the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in a fixed rate-paying premises. Businesses must have been trading on 30 December 2021 and be liable for business rates. Applications must be made on or before 28 February 2022. You can find further details of the scheme on Gov.uk, including an eligibility check.

If your business has been affected by Omicron but does not meet the criteria of this scheme you may be eligible for support under the Additional Restrictions (Discretionary) grant fund.

Further funding has been available under the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme to support businesses affected by Omicron. Funding for this scheme is very limited and once allocated no further awards can be made. Businesses that have already received support under the previous ARG scheme can also apply for additional support, but an application will be required whether or not you have previously claimed. An application process is required for this scheme and we will provide further details on how to apply for this grant shortly.

Councillor Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are fully committed to helping businesses during these difficult and unprecedented times. We know how valuable these grants are to businesses, allowing them to continue to operate and support their employees.

“I would urge any businesses that fall within the eligibility criteria to submit an application for the appropriate scheme at the earliest opportunity.”