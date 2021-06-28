Peterborough Covid engagement coordinators to be recruited for voluntary sector

The coordinators will work with communities across the city to reduce infection rates, increase vaccination take up and design community solutions to Covid recovery.

To make the recruitment process as fair and transparent as possible, PCVS has invited their member organisations to host these positions.

Members who met a certain criteria and were deemed most suitable to manage these roles have now been selected to host the various place based positions across the city.

Coronavirus news

These organisations are: Paston Farm Community Foundation (Paston), Family Action (Dogsthorpe/Parnwell), Family Voice Peterborough (Orton/Stanground), Barnardo’s (Westwood/Bretton), Community First Peterborough (Central/Gladstone), Latvian Community/Bharat Hindu Samaj (Central/Millfield) and Good Neighbours (village and parishes).

Some of the host organisations are now recruiting an experienced community engagement coordinator who will be responsible for keeping abreast of the current public health situation and sharing messages, advising on community events and encouraging communities to increase Covid-19 compliance and the uptake of the vaccine.

They will be the voice of the community, raising any concerns around cohesion or tension, and will share experiences relating to health inequalities and social mobility.

They will also signpost those in need to relevant services to aid recovery. For example, healthcare to help overcome mental health issues such as depression and anxiety resulting from isolation during the various lockdowns.

To support the work of the coordinators, PCVS will appoint an experienced community development professional who will be take an overall lead on the Covid recovery work. They will work with the community coordinators based within the organisations to deliver and report on outcomes, bringing them together to share knowledge and experiences.

Christina Alexander, communities manager at PCVS, said: “It has been really tough for so many people throughout the pandemic and we want to help them recover as quickly as possible by helping them access the support they need, keeping them up to date with current public guidelines in particular where there are language barriers and also assisting those most vulnerable and at risk.”

To register your interest in the role, contact details for each organisation are below:

. Paston Farm Community Foundation. Lou - [email protected] Or Caroline Earle - [email protected]

. Family Action. Julie Sturgeon - [email protected]

. Family Voice Peterborough. Louise Ravenscroft - [email protected]

. Community First Peterborough. Helen Walkinshaw - [email protected] Or Mohammed Saeed - [email protected]

. Latvian Community. Inese Asermane - [email protected]