Peterborough council waiting on details of extra Government COVID funding

Funding will be provided by the Government

The Government announced yesterday that £60 million would be provided to local authorities across the country to support the adult social care response to COVID-19 in January.

The Adult Social Care - Omicron Support Fund is on top of the £388 million infection control and testing fund announced earlier in the year to prevent infections and provide testing in the care sector.

As cases of Omicron rise rapidly around the country, the additional £60 million will help protect both those who receive care, the family and friends who support them, as well as the adult social care workforce. Local authorities can use the funding to support the sector and protect people from COVID-19 infection. This includes investing in improved ventilation, increasing the use of Direct Payments - which are offered to people with eligible social care needs so they have choice and control over their care and support arrangements - or paying for COVID-19 sickness and self-isolation pay for staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson welcomed the news - but said the authority was still waiting for details on how much funding the council would be getting, and what it could be used for.

The spokesperson said; “We have received this information from Government today and are waiting for further detailed information about the breakdown and any specific requirements for its use.

“Any additional new money would certainly be welcome to help make sure we can support more of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The funding was announced by Minister for Care Gillian Keegan, who said: “Protecting care staff and people who use social care services continues to be a priority, especially as cases surge and Omicron spreads rapidly around the country.

“Today’s extra funding will ensure that we continue to support adult social care to keep people safe and prevent outbreaks. A huge thank you goes out to care workers for all they are doing to care for people and keep themselves and others safe this winter.