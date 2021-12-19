Peterborough care centre’s ‘rigorous infection control’ will ensure residents see family at Christmas

Neil Russell

Neil Russell, chair of specialist neurological care provider, PJ Care, says that strict measures maintained throughout the pandemic will mean visiting will be maintained as much as possible for the 105 residents at its Eagle Wood care centre on Bretton Way.

Updated guidance from the government states as of Wednesday, December 15, only three visitors plus their designated care-giver will be allowed per resident.

Neil said; ““We’re not anticipating making any changes to how we do things, despite this latest announcement from the government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve maintained our protocols since the beginning of the COVID outbreak so we are ahead of their guidance. Seeing loved ones is so important for our residents’ wellbeing, and that of their families. We will do our utmost to make sure visits can take place, including our residents going home for Christmas if they want to, but each situation will be thoroughly risk-assessed, based on the needs of that individual.”

Eagle Wood is home to adults with progressive neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease and young onset dementia, and provides rehabilitation for those with acquired brain injuries. Residents have already received booster doses of the COVID vaccine and Neil says increased testing of staff required by the government still falls short of their current measures.

Neil added; “While the Department of Health and Social Care now requires staff to have an LFT three times a week, we do more frequent testing than that now.

“The advice is a bit behind the curve for us and, I would imagine, many other care providers too. What we really want to see is more detail on the £300 million being made available by the government to reward care sector staff.

“Our team has provided outstanding levels of care throughout the pandemic and this money will help to give them much-deserved bonuses – provided enough is there, as it will have to be split potentially between thousands of care providers.”

PJ Care, which also runs two care centres in Milton Keynes, has so far lost 4 per cent of its staff due to mandatory vaccinations, and although the self-exemption period has been extended to March 2022, could lose a further 15 team members, totalling more than 150 years of experience.