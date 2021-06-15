Peterborough businesses and taxi drivers reminded that grants are available

Three Government grants that will offer one-off payments of up to £18,000 are available now for businesses to apply for:

Restart Grants - These are one-off grants to provide support for non-essential retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses to recover losses made from preparing their premises to re-open following Covid-19. They are designed to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in fixed rate-paying premises, in the relevant sectors. The applications window closes on 30 June 2021.

Additional Restrictions Grants - This scheme is designed to provide support to businesses who have been severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and who have been unable to access most of the other business related grants, due to either not being within one of the supported sectors or because they do not have a liability for business rates. The money will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those who meet the grant criteria.

COVID support is available

This includes an individual one-off £500 payment to taxi drivers. This is in addition to the payment of £300 which was offered in February 2021.

Councillor Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, said: “Throughout Covid-19, the city council has paid out £59million in 11,500 separate business grants to businesses in Peterborough.

“This is the latest opportunity for businesses affected by Covid-19 to recover some of the losses they have suffered during the pandemic and we would urge all who think they might be eligible to make contact as soon as possible.”