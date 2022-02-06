One in eight teenagers double jabbed in Peterborough

One in eight teenagers have been double jabbed in the city.

The UK Government called for teenagers to get their second jab ahead of their return to school after the Christmas break, in an effort to tackle the Omicron wave.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 2,027 people aged 16 and 17 in Peterborough had received two jabs by January 16 – at least 34% of the age group.

A further 521 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date, equating to 4% of the age group.

It means 2,548 under-18s in Peterborough are double-jabbed – at least 13% of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

They are among 8,779 (45%) who had received a first dose by January 16.

John Jolly, chief executive at charity Parentkind, said while measures such as face coverings in schools and vaccines for under 18s were “inevitably polarising” among parents, their research showed the majority wanted their child’s educational experience to return to some form of normality.

He said: “Clearly, a challenge to that will come in reconciling the divide in parents’ views of the best way to achieve this, particularly when it comes to the role of protective measures against the spread of Covid.

“However ministers make decisions on updating their guidance, they must keep in mind the impact on parents and on family life that their policies will have.”

Across England, 52% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 9% who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 66% for a first dose and 45% for second jabs by January 16.

A Government spokesperson said getting children vaccinated was helping to keep schools open for face-to-face lessons.

They added: “The scientific evidence is clear, vaccines are the best way to protect young people and their friends and family from Omicron.”

The UK Government has now also opened booster bookings for 16 and 17-year-olds, and for clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-years-olds.

NHS vaccination programme lead for 12 to 15-year-olds, Nick Hulme, said: “The booster has been proven to give substantial levels of protection against Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant, so it is vital that our youngest and most at-risk get their top-up dose of protection as soon as possible.

“I am delighted that we can kick off this stage of the rollout.