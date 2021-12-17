Nearly a third of Peterborough residents now have had booster dose

A total of 61,760 residents have now had their third dose of the vaccine - or 29.6 per cent.

More than 1,000 booster jabs have been given out on six of the last seven days - with 960 given out on the other day.

However, Peterborough still lags behind the country as a whole, which has seen 44.3 per cent given a third, or booster dose.

The team responsible for delivering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been working around the clock to increase appointments available since the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have said the team behind the vaccination programme has already increased vaccines delivered by 60% within the first three days after the announcement alone, compared to the week prior.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG and local GP, said: “Being able to increase the number of vaccines delivered by 60% in the first three days after the Prime Minister’s announcement is a phenomenal effort from everyone working on the programme. Even better news is that our local people are booking these slots to get boosted.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved – our GPs, Pharmacists, Hospital Hubs, large scale vaccination centres, teams vaccinating our housebound patients, volunteers, local authorities and our CCG for pulling together to rapidly accelerate our booster programme.

“We will be ramping up even further over the coming days, so I would encourage people who haven’t yet got an appointment booked to look on the National Booking Service to secure their slot.”

Over 90% of people aged 70 and over (who are eligible for their booster) have had their booster in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough already, with thousands of people booked in each day to get vaccinated.

In Peterborough, 69.1 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had at least one dose, and 62.4 per cent have had two doses - again, below the national rates.

Peterborough’s COVID case rate now stands at 484.6 cases per 100,000 people, which is also below the UK rate of 535.0.

As of December 14, there were patients with COVID in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). The number has stayed steady for the last three weeks - the number has not dipped below 58 or risen above 79 since November 23.

Five of those patients are on mechanical ventilation.

Up to and including December 15, there have been eight COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough. There were six such deaths during the first 15 days of November.

There are no walk in appointments available for booster jabs in Peterborough - to book an appointment visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 90.2%. 2nd dose: 84.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 89.9%. 2nd dose: 82.6% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor First dose: 86.0%. 2nd dose: 81.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 86.8%. 2nd dose: 81.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales