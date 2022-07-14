There are still two neighbourhoods in Peterborough where more than half of eligible residents have not had a single dose of COVID vaccine.

While 70.5 per cent of residents in Peterborough have now had their first dose, in Central Peterborough and in Millfield and Bourges Boulevard, the percentage of people to get their protection against the virus is still below 50 per cent.

Across the city, less than 50 per cent have had their third ‘booster’ jab.

The city’s vaccination rates are still much lower than the UK’s rates as a whole.

Across the UK, 93.3 per cent have had a first dose, 87.4 per cent have had a second dose and 68.8 per cent have had three doses – compared to Peterborough’s figures of 70.5 per cent for first doses, 66.3 per cent for second doses and 48.9 per cent for booster doses.

Peterborough’s COVID cases are continuing to increase, with 634 cases recorded in the city in the seven days up to July 8 – up by 170 compared to the previous week.Residents are being urged to make sure they are up to date with their COVID vaccinations. For information on when and where you can get your jabs in Peterborough, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough & Maxey 1st dose: 91.2% 2nd dose: 88.8% 3rd dose: 76.9% Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering & Wansford 1st dose: 91.2% 2nd dose: 87.9% 3rd dose: 73.2% Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor 1st dose: 87.3% 2nd dose: 84.6% 3rd dose: 72.1% Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Newborough & Peakirk 1st dose: 87.8% 2nd dose: 84.7% 3rd dose: 70.3% Photo: Google Photo Sales