Peterborough as a whole... Total cases: 923. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +87 (10.4%). Case rate per 100,000 people: 455.5

More than half of Peterborough neighbourhoods see rise in rate of new Covid cases - how is your area doing?

More than half of Peterborough areas have seen a rise in COVID cases in the past week.

By Mark Edwards
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:55 am

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, nine saw a drop in cases, with two staying the same as the previous week and the other 11 seeing a rise.

By far the highest rise was in Stanground which now has one of the highest new case rates in the region.

In total, there were 923 new cases in the city which was 87 more cases in the seven days up to November 18 compared to the previous week, an increase of 10.4%.

That put the city’s new case rate per 100,000 people at 455.5.

The latest government figures show a total of 378 have died within 28day of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 186.6 per 100,000 population.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard

Total cases: 30, down 46 (-60.5%). Case rate per 100,000: 300

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Paston

Total cases: 46, down 14 (-23.3%). Case rate per 100,000: 424.2

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale

Total cases: 57, up 5 (+9.6%). Case rate per 100,000: 483.7

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Stanground

Total cases: 144, up 97 (+206.4%). Case rate per 100,000: 1,210.6

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughStanground
Next Page
Page 1 of 6