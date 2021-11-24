More than half of Peterborough neighbourhoods see rise in rate of new Covid cases - how is your area doing?

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, nine saw a drop in cases, with two staying the same as the previous week and the other 11 seeing a rise.

By far the highest rise was in Stanground which now has one of the highest new case rates in the region.

In total, there were 923 new cases in the city which was 87 more cases in the seven days up to November 18 compared to the previous week, an increase of 10.4%.

That put the city’s new case rate per 100,000 people at 455.5.

The latest government figures show a total of 378 have died within 28day of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 186.6 per 100,000 population.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Total cases: 30, down 46 (-60.5%). Case rate per 100,000: 300 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston Total cases: 46, down 14 (-23.3%). Case rate per 100,000: 424.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale Total cases: 57, up 5 (+9.6%). Case rate per 100,000: 483.7 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stanground Total cases: 144, up 97 (+206.4%). Case rate per 100,000: 1,210.6 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales