Thousands of booster jabs need to be given every day in Peterborough

More than 5,000 booster jabs need to be given every day in Peterborough to have every adult vaccinated by end of 2021

On Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:00 am

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Peterborough.

In Peterborough an estimated 51,529 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 98,569 still not fully protected.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimate 5,188 jabs will need to be administered in Peterborough each day between now yesterday and the end of the year to hit the target.

Peterborough has a low vaccine uptake, with many people not even having had one dose, so it will not be possible for everyone to get a booster in December.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Peterborough with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

1. Peterborough Central

419 doses need to be given every day to meet the target

2. Woodston and West Town

368 doses need to be given every day to meet the target

3. Central Park

339 doses need to be given every day to meet the target

4. Fengate and Parnwell

331 doses need to be given every day to meet the target

