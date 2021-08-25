More than 30 HMP Peterborough staff off work due to COVID

The privately run jail, which is the only prison in the country with both a male and a female wing, has also seen four inmates test positive for COVID.

An HMP Peterborough spokesperson said the jail was continuing to feel the impact of the pandemic.

The spokesperson said: “The prison is continuing to operate to revised procedures, as it has throughout the pandemic, to ensure safety and security are maintained despite any COVID related pressures that may arise.

HMP Peterborough.

“Just like all other organisations, we continue to see the impact of positive cases and self-isolation and there are currently seven staff positive cases and a total of 35 unavailable for COVID related reasons such as isolating. This equates to around 5 per cent of our total workforce at the prison.