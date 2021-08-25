More than 30 HMP Peterborough staff off work due to COVID
More than 30 HMP Peterborough staff are off work due to COVID reasons.
The privately run jail, which is the only prison in the country with both a male and a female wing, has also seen four inmates test positive for COVID.
An HMP Peterborough spokesperson said the jail was continuing to feel the impact of the pandemic.
The spokesperson said: “The prison is continuing to operate to revised procedures, as it has throughout the pandemic, to ensure safety and security are maintained despite any COVID related pressures that may arise.
“Just like all other organisations, we continue to see the impact of positive cases and self-isolation and there are currently seven staff positive cases and a total of 35 unavailable for COVID related reasons such as isolating. This equates to around 5 per cent of our total workforce at the prison.
“In regards to prisoners, four have tested positive – with two doing so on arrival – out of 1,300 at HMP Peterborough. All prisoners have been offered the vaccine and we are extremely grateful to all staff who work at the prison for their continued commitment and support.”