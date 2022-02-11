Less than a quarter of Peterborough neighbourhoods have vaccine rate above UK average

Just five out of the 22 areas of the city have a third dose rate of more than 65.5 per cent.
Peterborough as a whole remains far below the UK vaccination rate, with just 47.3 per cent of people fully vaccinated. The city still has the third highest COVID case rate in England.
A total of 98,756 people in Peterborough have had a booster jab.
While the case rate remains high, data revealed last night showed the number of people in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital - with COVID was starting to drop. The high point of the Omicron wave was 131 on February 1. By February 8 that had dropped to 117.
Residents are urged to get a COVID vaccine if they are eligible. For more information visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/