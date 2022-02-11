Peterborough: First dose: 70.8%. Second dose: 65.0%. Third dose: 47.3%

Less than a quarter of Peterborough neighbourhoods have vaccine rate above UK average

Less than a quarter of Peterborough neighbourhoods have a vaccination rate above the UK average.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:00 am

Just five out of the 22 areas of the city have a third dose rate of more than 65.5 per cent.

Peterborough as a whole remains far below the UK vaccination rate, with just 47.3 per cent of people fully vaccinated. The city still has the third highest COVID case rate in England.

A total of 98,756 people in Peterborough have had a booster jab.

While the case rate remains high, data revealed last night showed the number of people in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital - with COVID was starting to drop. The high point of the Omicron wave was 131 on February 1. By February 8 that had dropped to 117.

Residents are urged to get a COVID vaccine if they are eligible. For more information visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 91.4%. Second dose: 87.7%. Third dose: 74.8%

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 87.6%. Second dose: 83.3%. Third dose: 70.4%

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

First dose: 91.6%. Second dose: 86.5%. Third dose: 69.7%

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 88.1%. Second dose: 83.7%. Third dose: 68.5%

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughResidentsNorth West Anglia NHS Foundation TrustEnglandOmicron
Next Page
Page 1 of 6