Large drop in number of Peterborough residents being ‘pinged’

People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

The latest figures show that in the week up to September 1, a total of 843 people were pinged in the city - down from 1,272 the previous week.

The number is the lowest since the week ending June 30, when the figure stood at 598.

Alerts are sent to NHS COVID-19 app users who have been in ‘close contact’ with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). However, using the app is voluntary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close contact’ is based on an algorithm, but generally means you’ve been within 2 metres of someone with coronavirus for 15 minutes or more.