Large drop in number of Peterborough residents being ‘pinged’
There has been a large drop in the number of Peterborough residents being ‘pinged’ by the COVID app.
The latest figures show that in the week up to September 1, a total of 843 people were pinged in the city - down from 1,272 the previous week.
The number is the lowest since the week ending June 30, when the figure stood at 598.
Alerts are sent to NHS COVID-19 app users who have been in ‘close contact’ with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). However, using the app is voluntary.
Close contact’ is based on an algorithm, but generally means you’ve been within 2 metres of someone with coronavirus for 15 minutes or more.
While the number of alerts has dropped, the number of people using the app to check into locations in the city is also falling, with just 4,381 check ins recorded in the week up to September 1 - the lowest figure recorded in the past six months.