International Covid travel restrictions may be eased for fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers

International travel rules could be relaxed for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, under plans being considered by the Government

Officials are now looking at proposals that could allow holidaymakers who have had both doses of the Covid jab to avoid having to quarantine when returning from amber list countries.

The proposals could mean the return of holidays to popular summer hotspots such as Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, which are currently on the amber list.

People arriving from the limited number of holiday destinations on the green list are not required to self-isolate, but those arriving from amber list countries are currently required to quarantine at home for 10 days on return to the UK.

The proposals could also appease the air travel industry, who are unhappy with the current restrictions.

The Government is now under pressure to restart international travel by the tourism industry, with Ryanair and the owner of Manchester and Stansted airports set to launch legal action against the Government over its international travel traffic light system.

A Government spokeswoman said: “As set out in the Global Travel Taskforce, we are working with industry for a safe return to international travel, guided by one overwhelming priority, public health.

“Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under constant review, and based on a range of health factors.