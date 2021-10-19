Highest number of COVID cases in a single day recorded in Peterborough in October as rates continue to rocket

A number of COVID records in Peterborough have been broken in October

On October 11, 241 positive tests were recorded, beating the previous record of 239 on December 29.

The third highest number of cases has also been recorded in October - 232 positive tests on October 13.

The rate for cases per 100,000 people aged under 60 in the city is also higher than at any point during the pandemic - and is continuing to rise sharply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current rate (as of October 13, the most recent available data) for those under 60 in the city stands at 828.8 cases per 100,000 people. The previous record of 605.7 on January 8 was beaten on October 4, when the rate was 629.1, and has risen sharply every day since.

The rate for those over 60 is 215.7 - and while below the January 2 record of 391.7, it has risen for 10 days in a row.

The overall rate for the city stands at 707.2, the second highest rate in England (for upper tier authorities), just 0.8 behind Trafford. In Peterborough, the rate has risen for 19 consecutive days. On September 13, one month ago, the rate stood at 361.3.

There have been six deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough so far this month. There were 11 during September.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate remains below the national rate.

In Peterborough, 66 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 59.9 per cent have had two doses. Across the UK as a whole, 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose, and 78.9 per cent have had two doses.