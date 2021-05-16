Help Peterborough charity make more face masks to fight covid pandemic in India

Each sewing machine costs around £200 - much needed for Smile International to ramp up supply of masks. EMN-210513-121445001

Smile International is a local Christian family charity working in India which has lately turned its attentions to making reusable face masks for people in India to reduce the sprewad of the virus.

Founder and Trustee, Rev Clive Doubleday said: “India has recorded the highest daily Covid cases anywhere in the world. It is struggling with soaring cases and a rising number of deaths.

“Over 23 million cases have been recorded leaving over 250,000 dead.”

Money is needed by Smile International for more matrial to make face masks for India. EMN-210513-121434001

They are asking people to donate to their Face Mask Project to make as many reusable face masks as possible. These are distributed freely throughout the local communities and are in high demand due to the surge in cases.

Rev Doubleday said: “One of our biggest needs is your financial support towards this project. This really will make a huge difference so that we can buy the materials, resources and equipment that is needed.

“To make the masks we need the material, which we buy on the ground in each of the countries, to help support the local economy. We also need to buy more sewing machines which are £200 each which will help increase production.

“If you would like to support those who are really struggling to find food in India amidst this Covid-19 outbreak, then please donate to our feeding programme which will enable people to receive food supplies during this extremely difficult time.”