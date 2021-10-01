Grab a jab while you shop as new Peterborough vaccination centre to open in Queensgate

The new centre will open on Monday, October 18, with the existing centres at the East of England Showground and City Care Centre set to close.

Peterborough’s vaccination rates are a long way behind the UK rates, and it is hoped having a clinic open in the city centre will enable more people to protect themselves against COVID as the colder winter months begin.

Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: “We are delighted to announce that our new Vaccination Centre will open in the former Next shop at the Queensgate Centre on Monday 18 October 2021. Having a vaccination clinic located in this prime position in the centre of Peterborough will ensure local people have easier access to vaccinations.

Queensgate

“We know from the feedback we have received that some people have found it challenging to access our current vaccination centre at the Peterborough City Care Centre due to lack of parking. Similarly, some people who do not have access to their own transport have struggled to access the East of England Showground location. We will therefore be closing these two sites as we open the more accessible clinic at Queensgate.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fabulous vaccination staff for their ongoing commitment and everyone at the East of England Showground and the Peterborough City Care Centre for their support over many months which has ensured that thousands of people have received their vaccinations and been protected against Covid-19. We look forward to continuing to deliver thousands more vaccines at the Queensgate Centre from 18 October 2021.”

The vaccination clinic at the Queensgate Shopping Centre will be open seven days a week from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm with longer clinics open every Thursday from 8.30 am to 7.30pm.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“The new vaccination centre will help people get their vaccine right in the heart of Peterborough. Having the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.

“Everyone aged 16 and over is eligible to have their first and second doses of the vaccine at our large scale vaccination sites either by walking-in to a clinic – no appointment needed - or booking an appointment through the National Booking System. Those who are eligible for a booster should book an appointment via the National Booking System. Booster vaccinations cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their jab and our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have. They can also provide extra support if you are nervous or anxious, just speak to a member of the team at any of our vaccination sites and let them know what you need to feel relaxed and comfortable.”

For full details on all walk-in vaccination centres visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

The last day of delivering vaccines at the two existing vaccination centres in Peterborough which take into account all booked appointments already made are:

East of England Showground: Sunday 17 October 2021

Peterborough City Care Centre: Sunday 7 November 2021

When you go to get vaccinated, if you have it, please take with you your NHS number to help the vaccination team book you in quickly. But don’t worry if you don’t have an NHS number or are not registered with a GP / local doctor, you can still get vaccinated.

You do NOT need to show identification (ID) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and you do not need to give your full name or address. It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.

Before your vaccination, don’t forget to keep hydrated (bring some bottled water with you) and have something to eat before you come!