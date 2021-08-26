Further fall in number of Peterborough people ‘pinged’ by NHS COVID app

People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

In the week ending August 18, a total of 988 people in the city were advised to self isolate after coming into close contact with someone with COVID.

It is the first time since week ending June 30 that fewer than 1,000 people in the city have been pinged.

Recently the sensitivity of the app was reduced. ‘Close contact’ is based on an algorithm, but generally means you’ve been within two metres of someone with coronavirus for 15 minutes or more.