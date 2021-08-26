Further fall in number of Peterborough people ‘pinged’ by NHS COVID app
There has been a further fall in the number of Peterborough people ‘pinged’ by the NHS COVID app.
In the week ending August 18, a total of 988 people in the city were advised to self isolate after coming into close contact with someone with COVID.
It is the first time since week ending June 30 that fewer than 1,000 people in the city have been pinged.
Recently the sensitivity of the app was reduced. ‘Close contact’ is based on an algorithm, but generally means you’ve been within two metres of someone with coronavirus for 15 minutes or more.
While Peterborough’s COVID case rate continues to fall, it remains higher than the UK rate. The most recent data available shows the case rate on August 20 was 435.3, compared to a UK rate of 339.3.