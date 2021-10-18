First look inside the new Peterborough vaccine hub in Queensgate

The hub is designed to enable more people to get a COVID vaccine, by having the site in a city centre location.

The vaccine hub at the East of England Showground is now closed.

Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: “Having a vaccination clinic located in this prime position in the centre of Peterborough will ensure local people have easier access to vaccinations.

“We know from the feedback we have received that some people have found it challenging to access our current vaccination centre at the Peterborough City Care Centre due to lack of parking. Similarly, some people who do not have access to their own transport have struggled to access the East of England Showground location. We will therefore be closing these two sites as we open the more accessible clinic at Queensgate.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fabulous vaccination staff for their ongoing commitment and everyone at the East of England Showground and the Peterborough City Care Centre for their support over many months which has ensured that thousands of people have received their vaccinations and been protected against Covid-19.”

The City Care Centre vaccine hub will close on Sunday, November 7.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The new vaccination centre will help people get their vaccine right in the heart of Peterborough. Having the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.

“Everyone aged 16 years old but who is not yet 17 years and nine months old at the time they have their first dose is eligible to have one dose of the vaccine. Anyone aged 17 years and nine months and over at the time they have their first dose is eligible to have two doses of the vaccine. People can either walk-in to any of our large scale vaccination sites – no appointment needed – or can book an appointment through the National Booking System. Those who are eligible for a booster should book an appointment via the National Booking System. Booster vaccinations cannot be accessed on a walk-in basis.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their jab and our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have. They can also provide extra support if you are nervous or anxious, just speak to a member of the team at any of our vaccination sites and let them know what you need to feel relaxed and comfortable.”

For full details on all walk-in vaccination centres visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

People can also book their vaccination appointment via https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate remains much lower than the rate across the UK as a whole, while the case rate is higher than the UK rate.

1. The new vaccine hub in Queensgate New NHS vaccination centre opened this morning EMN-211018-111430009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The new vaccine hub in Queensgate New NHS vaccination centre opened this morning EMN-211018-111430009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The new vaccine hub in Queensgate New NHS vaccination centre opened this morning EMN-211018-111430009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The new vaccine hub in Queensgate New NHS vaccination centre opened this morning EMN-211018-111430009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales