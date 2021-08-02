First COVID death recorded in Peterborough since April

Covid-19

Government data shows that a death within 28 days of a positive test for the virus was recorded on July 20.

The last death before then was recorded on April 16.

The death brings the total in Peterborough since the start of the pandemic to 330. The first death was recorded on March 21 last year.

The case rate in the city is now starting to fall after reaching another peak last month.

The rate now stands at 267.5 cases per 100,000 people (on July 27), down from 343.6 on July 20.

However, the number of people in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) remains steady. The latest data shows that on July 27, there were 26 COVID patients in the hospitals. The July peak was on July 23 when 29 COVID patients were in the hospitals.

Last week a spokesman for the trust confirmed there were more younger patients in the hospitals than during previous peaks, with staff urging young people to get vaccinated.