Covid vaccine uptake: the Peterborough areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Peterborough and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the population aged between 12 and 17. In Peterborough 2,012 youngsters aged between 12 and 17 - or 14 per cent - have received their first dose.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 25% of youngsters aged 12-17 have recieved at least one jab Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor 22% of youngsters aged 12-17 have recieved at least one jab Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Newborough and Peakirk 20% of youngsters aged 12-17 have recieved at least one jab Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 19% of youngsters aged 12-17 have recieved at least one jab Photo: Midlands Photo Sales