COVID testing van to park in Cathedral Square in bid to cut virus rates

The mobile rapid testing van will be in the Square on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

There are now three mobile vans being used by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire councils.

The vans will be stationed at popular public venues giving people the chance to take a rapid test or collect a testing kit for home use.

Coronavirus

Fully trained staff will be on hand to discuss issues around testing and answer any questions residents may have.

Emily Smith, Consultant in Public Health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: “With lockdown restrictions starting to ease and more people out and about, the new mobile vans will give people another method of getting tested or collecting home testing kits closer to where they live.

“Regular rapid testing twice a week is free, quick and easy. We want it to become a key part of everyday life for the time being, along with the ongoing vaccine programme, to help keep us all safe and get back to a more normal way of life.”

The vans will initially be stationed at the following locations on a rota basis, subject to change:

· Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely, East Cambs

· Ely Market, East Cambs

· Sidney Street in Cambridge

· Cathedral Square, Peterborough

· Dobbies garden centre, Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, Hampton, Peterborough

· Dobbies garden centre, Banks End, Wyton, Huntingdon

· Scotsdales garden centre, Cambridge Rd, Great Shelford, Cambridge

· St Neots Market

For more information, including the opening dates/times, plus any changes to site locations visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/rapidtesting or www.peterborough.gov.uk/rapidtesting

Along with the new mobile testing vans, there are several ways you can get a rapid test. You can take a test at one of the rapid testing sites locally or your employer may be offering testing in the workplace.

You can also collect tests to complete at home or order tests to be delivered to your home. Secondary school pupils are also being asked to take a twice-weekly test.