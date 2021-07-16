COVID restrictions to remain in place at Peterborough City Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital

Patients visitors and staff will all still be required to wear a mask or visor, maintain the 2 metre social distancing rule and utilise the hand sanitisation stations when entering or exiting each area of the hospital.

Visiting restrictions will also remain in place to reduce the footfall coming into the hospital and to maintain a safe environment for vulnerable patients.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Whilst many areas across the country may be easing Covid restrictions, I would like to reiterate that this will not be the case within our hospitals.

“We ask that anyone visiting or working in our hospital sites will continue to wear a face mask, remain 2 metres apart, observe hand washing guidelines and sanitise their hands upon entering and exiting our buildings.