COVID rates in each Peterborough neighbourhood as city records more than 1,300 cases in a week

In total, 1,314 cases were reported in the seven days up to December 16 - the 13th highest number since the pandemic began. The number is an increase of 346 compared to the previous week.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 19 recorded a rise in cases. All areas have a rate of 350 cases per 100,000 people or above.

The latest Government figures show that nearly 2,000 people in the city were given a third vaccination jab on Monday, with 1,937 ‘booster’ doses given.

In the seven days up to and including Monday, a total of 13,568 boosters have been given in the city.

Residents are being urged to get a vaccination if they are eligible.

For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 108 cases (-9 compared to the previous week). Rate: 916.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Stanground 107 cases (+16 compared to the previous week). Rate: 899.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville 82 cases (+15 compared to the previous week). Rate: 832.4 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Fletton 79 cases (+13 compared to the previous week). Rate: 803.9 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales