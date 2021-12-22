Peterborough: 1,314 cases (+346 compared to the previous week). Rate: 648.5

COVID rates in each Peterborough neighbourhood as city records more than 1,300 cases in a week

Peterborough has recorded more than 1,300 cases in the past seven days, as rates have risen in most city neighbourhoods.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 6:06 am

In total, 1,314 cases were reported in the seven days up to December 16 - the 13th highest number since the pandemic began. The number is an increase of 346 compared to the previous week.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 19 recorded a rise in cases. All areas have a rate of 350 cases per 100,000 people or above.

The latest Government figures show that nearly 2,000 people in the city were given a third vaccination jab on Monday, with 1,937 ‘booster’ doses given.

In the seven days up to and including Monday, a total of 13,568 boosters have been given in the city.

Residents are being urged to get a vaccination if they are eligible.

For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Hampton Vale

108 cases (-9 compared to the previous week). Rate: 916.5

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Stanground

107 cases (+16 compared to the previous week). Rate: 899.5

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville

82 cases (+15 compared to the previous week). Rate: 832.4

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Fletton

79 cases (+13 compared to the previous week). Rate: 803.9

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Covid ratesPeterboroughResidents
Next Page
Page 1 of 6