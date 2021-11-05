Peterborough: First dose: 66.9 per cent. Second dose: 60.6 per cent

COVID hospitlisations pass 100 mark - but Peterborough vaccination rate remains far below UK levels

Three Peterborough neighbourhoods still have a vaccine take up rate (for second doses) below 50 per cent - despite the city being granted Enhanced Response Area status to bring the virus under control.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:59 am

Peterborough was granted ERA status last week due to the high rate of COVID and low vaccine take up rate in the city. October saw eight of the ten highest single day case totals during the pandemic.

So far, 66.9 per cent of Peterborough residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 60.6 have had two doses.

Across the UK, 87.1 per cent have had one dose, and 79.6 per cent have had two doses.

Peterborough’s case rate is now 491.1, having risen for the third day in a row after a period where case numbers had started to fall.

The UK rate is 416.2.

There are now more than 100 patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) for the first time since March.

All statistics available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 87.9 per cent. Second dose: 83.0 per cent

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

First dose: 87.1 per cent. Second dose: 80.7 per cent

3. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 84.6 per cent. Second dose: 80.0 per cent

4. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 84.7 per cent. Second dose: 79.7 per cent

