COVID hospitlisations pass 100 mark - but Peterborough vaccination rate remains far below UK levels

Peterborough was granted ERA status last week due to the high rate of COVID and low vaccine take up rate in the city. October saw eight of the ten highest single day case totals during the pandemic.

So far, 66.9 per cent of Peterborough residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 60.6 have had two doses.

Across the UK, 87.1 per cent have had one dose, and 79.6 per cent have had two doses.

Peterborough’s case rate is now 491.1, having risen for the third day in a row after a period where case numbers had started to fall.

The UK rate is 416.2.

There are now more than 100 patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) for the first time since March.

All statistics available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 87.9 per cent. Second dose: 83.0 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 87.1 per cent. Second dose: 80.7 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor First dose: 84.6 per cent. Second dose: 80.0 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 84.7 per cent. Second dose: 79.7 per cent Photo: Midlands Photo Sales