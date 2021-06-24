Covid death rate in Cambridgeshire far lower than national average

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that up to June 14, there have been 802 deaths from Covid-19 (within 28 days of a positive case) among Cambridgeshire residents - a rate of 122.7 per 100,000 population.

This compares to 199.9 per 100,000 in England.

Moreover, there have been 983 deaths of Cambridgeshire residents with Covid-19 on the death certificate at a rate of 150.4 per 100,000 population.

In England, the rate is 231.5 per 100,000.

The figures are contained in a report submitted to Cambridgeshire County Council’s Adults and Health Committee by Charlotte Black, director of adults and safeguarding, and

Val Thomas, deputy director of public health.

It states that there were two predominant peaks of excess deaths since the pandemic began, between April and June 2020 and from December 2020 to March 2021.

Care homes had a higher number of excess deaths in the first peak compared to the second peak.

Hospitalisations at Cambridgeshire trusts peaked on January 26, 2021 with 614 Covid-19 patients occupying a hospital bed.

At the trust which runs Addenbrooke’s, there was a peak of 265 patients on January 21, while at the trust which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, there was a peak of 308 on January 28.

The Cambridgeshire case rate as of June 9 was 25 per 100,000 compared with an England rate of 67 per 100,000.

The report added: “Throughout May there had been a continued decrease in cases, however, we started to see an increase recently which is being monitored carefully and the outbreak control teams are working heard to take immediate steps to reduce the risk of transmission.”

Social care has been affected during the pandemic, with the following issues highlighted:

• Higher numbers of safeguarding enquiries

• Increased number of mental health act assessments

• Increased number of referrals from community settings for care and reablement, with less referrals from hospitals

• Increased number of people contacting Adult Early Help

• Referrals are often more complex, where needs are greater and require longer or more complex packages of care

• Decreases in bed-based care, which is probably due to a combination of death rates

• Increased demand for respite for carers, especially those caring for people with learning disabilities, and increased hospital admissions within that group

• Increased workforce and financial pressures on private adult social care providers, leading to increased costs of care.

To fully understand the impact of Covid-19 locally, a joint piece of work is being undertaken with the county’s clinical commissioning group.

The review, entitled ‘Covid-19: Review of emerging evidence of needs and impacts on Cambridgeshire & Peterborough” will gather information on:

• Direct health impacts of Covid-19

• Indirect health impacts of Covid-19

• Mental health impacts

• Prevention pathway impacts

• Social and educational impacts

• Economic impacts

• Environmental impacts

• Crime and criminal justice system impacts