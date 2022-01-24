COVID cases rise in Peterborough - and city now has second highest rate in the UK

Earlier this month there had been signs that the January Omicron peak had passed, as case numbers fell dramatically - from January 5, when the city hit it’s highest case rate seen during the entire pandemic of 1,745.5 cases per 100,000 people, it fell to a rate of 1,413.9 on January 14.

But since then, cases have been rising again, and the latest Government data shows that on January 18 the rate stood at 1,664.6, and is continuing to rise.

On January 18 there were 127 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - including Peterborough City Hospital. On January 17 there were 129 patients - the highest number since February 27.

Coronavirus

The only area in the UK with a higher case rate is Newry, Mourne and Down in Northern Ireland, which currently has 1,744.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The second highest rate in England is Telford and Wrekin, with a rate of 1,536.5.

The UK rate stands at 925.3, while the rate in England stands at 974.1.

Vaccine rates in Peterborough remain well below the UK rate as a whole.

Walk in sessions for all eligible groups to get vaccinated are now open at Queensgate.

For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/