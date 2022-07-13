COVID cases continue to rise in Peterborough - as 15 neighbourhoods show increases compared to previous week

Peterborough’s COVID case rate is at its highest level since April – and is continuing to rise.

Latest government figures show that in the week up to July 1, there were 461 COVID cases recorded in Peterborough – up by 106 compared to the previous week.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 15 saw an increase in cases during that time.

The rate in the city now stands at 227.5 cases per 100,000 people – the highest rate since April 17.

As of July 5 – the latest data available – there were 91 patients with COVID in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) – the highest number since May 3.

Twenty seven patients who had COVID were admitted to the hospital on June 29 – the highest number admitted in a single since January 26 2021, and one of the 20 highest single days recorded during the pandemic.

1. Hargate and Orton Longueville Cases: 39 (+16 compared to the previous week). Rate:395.9 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newborough and Peakirk Cases: 29 (+12 compared to the previous week). Rate: 394.6 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor Cases: 30 (+13 compared to the previous week). Rate: 354.1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Stanground Cases: 42 (+18 compared to the previous week). Rate: 353.1 Photo: Google Photo Sales