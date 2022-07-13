Peterborough: 461 cases (+106 compared to the previous week) Rate: 227.5

COVID cases continue to rise in Peterborough - as 15 neighbourhoods show increases compared to previous week

Highest number of COVID hospital admissions reported in a single day for 18 months

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:00 am

Peterborough’s COVID case rate is at its highest level since April – and is continuing to rise.

Latest government figures show that in the week up to July 1, there were 461 COVID cases recorded in Peterborough – up by 106 compared to the previous week.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 15 saw an increase in cases during that time.

The rate in the city now stands at 227.5 cases per 100,000 people – the highest rate since April 17.

As of July 5 – the latest data available – there were 91 patients with COVID in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) – the highest number since May 3.

Twenty seven patients who had COVID were admitted to the hospital on June 29 – the highest number admitted in a single since January 26 2021, and one of the 20 highest single days recorded during the pandemic.

1. Hargate and Orton Longueville

Cases: 39 (+16 compared to the previous week). Rate:395.9

Photo: Google

2. Newborough and Peakirk

Cases: 29 (+12 compared to the previous week). Rate: 394.6

Photo: Google

3. Orton West and Castor

Cases: 30 (+13 compared to the previous week). Rate: 354.1

Photo: Google

4. Stanground

Cases: 42 (+18 compared to the previous week). Rate: 353.1

Photo: Google

