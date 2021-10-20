As Peterborough COVID cases soar, how each city neighbourhood compares - with four areas with a rate over 1,000

After the case rate in the city had risen for 19 consecutive days - reaching a peak of 707.7 cases per 100,000 people on October 13, the rate actually fell on October 14 (the latest data available) - but is still the second highest rate recorded in the city, and now stands at 686.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Four out of 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods have a COVID rate above 1,000, and a further three have a rate above 800.

For upper tier local authorities, the Peterborough rate is the third highest in England, and seventh highest in the UK.

The number of patients in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) has remained stable, staying between 45 and 64 since the middle of August.

There are currently six people on ventilators in the hospitals.

So far during October there have been six deaths in Peterborough (within 28 days of a positive test).

1. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 145 cases (+54 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,641.4

2. Hampton Vale 121 cases (+56 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,026.8

3. Woodston and West Town 106 cases (+37 compared to the previous week) Rate: 833.6

4. Orton West and Castor 97 cases (-9 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,144.9