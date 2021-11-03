As Peterborough bids to tackle COVID issues, cases drop by nearly 400 - how each city neighbourhood compares

The latest data shows that the case rate in the city on Thursday, October 28 was 472.3 - down from 657.4 the previous week.

Health chiefs in Peterborough have said schools are one of the biggest spreaders of COVID in the community - but now the spread was starting to reach older and more vulnerable residents.

In the seven days up to October 28, there were 957 cases in Peterborough - down by 375 from the previous week.

Of the 22 areas in the city, 18 saw a drop, with one area recording the same number of cases as the previous week. Three areas saw a small increase.

As part of the ERA status, residents are being urged to get vaccinated. For more information on when and where you can get the vaccine, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All data available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 76 cases (-65 compared to the previous week) Rate: 644.9

2. Woodston and West Town 74 cases (+2 compared to the previous week) Rate: 581.9

3. Werrington 63 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,157.7

4. Stanground 60 cases (-35 compared to the previous week) Rate: 504.4