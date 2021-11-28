All Peterborough vaccination centres open for walk-ins from next week

NHS vaccination centre at Queensgate shopping centre.

Currently eligible for a booster jab, six months after their second, are:

- people aged over 40,

- people who live and work in care homes

- frontline health and social care workers, people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

- people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19

- people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

- People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose.

A third jab is available to people eight weeks after their second if they are 12 and over and had a weakened immune system when they had their first two doses. This may include people had had/have blood cancer (such as leukaemia or lymphoma), a weakened immune system due to a treatment (such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy), an organ or bone marrow transplant, a condition that means you have a very high risk of getting infections or a condition of treatment your specialist advises makes you eligible for a third dose.

An NHS letter is required to confirm this.

12-15-year-olds not in the high risk groups are currently only eligible for one dose. Those 18 and above can get a second eight weeks after their first and 16-17-year-olds can have one 12 weeks after the first. Of those ages between 12-17 only young carers, those with underlying health conditions, frontline healthcare workers and those who are immunosuppressed can get a second dose and it must be at least eight weeks after their first.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said:

“I am delighted to announce that from Monday 29 November 2021, our vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will provide vaccinations and boosters to all eligible people on a walk-in basis.

“This includes those aged 40-49 who recently became eligible for a booster six months after their second dose, and 16-17-year-olds not in at risk groups who can now access a second dose 12 weeks after their first dose.”

“Anyone who would prefer a booked appointment can continue to book these via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added:

“It’s great news that vaccination centres are opening up to all eligible cohorts on a walk-in basis. The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated. We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to arrange their first, second, third primary or booster dose now.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

In Peterborough, walk-in jabs are available in Queensgate. Further afield, Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech is also offering vaccinations.