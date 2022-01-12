Consultation over plans to stop commissioning services at Cambridgeshire rehab centre

Residents are urged to take part in the consultation

As part of a joint proposal between Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust (CCS), the consultation relates to the existing service provided by the Oliver Zangwill Centre for Neuropsychological Rehabilitation, and proposed changes to it arising from the clinically led pathway review of neuro-rehabilitation services in 2019.

The consultation is being led by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) and will run from Tuesday 11 January until 22 February. Members of the public can view the consultation document and survey https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/get-involved/consultations-engagement/neuro-psychological-rehabilitation-consultation-2022/

The number of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents referred to the Oliver Zangwill Centre for NHS-funded rehabilitation, particularly for its unique 18-week rehabilitation programme, has decreased in recent years indicating the service is no longer receiving sufficient referrals to remain viable.

The consultation documents set out the proposal to stop commissioning the neuro-psychological rehabilitation service offered at the Oliver Zangwill Centre, which is located in Ely, following a period of public consultation.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and Chair of the CCG said: “Despite significant efforts to explore ways to increase referrals, there continues to be a lower rate of patients accessing this service. As the local NHS, we continue to face significant financial challenges and our focus has to be on ensuring NHS funds are prioritised appropriately to meet the needs of our local communities.

“The cost of this service each year is around £800,000. With reducing referrals, and several other services available that patients can be referred into, we cannot continue to operate a specialised service in this way.”

Tracey Cooper, Service Director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said: “Whilst the service provided by the Oliver Zangwill Centre is unique, it is one element of an extensive neuro-rehabilitation pathway provided by a range of providers within Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Should the outcome of the consultation be to close the Oliver Zangwill Centre, patients who would have previously been referred will be seen in other services including but not limited to Community Neuro Rehabilitation services and Psychology pathways for traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the dedicated staff at the Oliver Zangwill Centre for their exceptional and ongoing commitment to clients.”