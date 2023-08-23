A number of services and appointments are expected to have to be rearranged at Peterborough City Hospital as consultants begin a two-day strike on Thursday (August 24).

Staff will walk out across the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust- which also includes Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals- from 7am on Thursday to 7am on Saturday (August 26).

The action is the latest in a long running series of strikes from medical professionals over pay.

Peterborough City Hospital.

The trust has said that anyone directly affected by the strikes will be contacted directly.

Those that have not been contacted should attend their appointments as planned.

A statement from the trust said: “We appreciate how disappointing this will be for anyone waiting for treatment or investigations and we are sorry to postpone arrangements, however, we will rearrange any cancelled appointments as soon as possible.

"Our priorities remain to provide safe care for patients who are receiving inpatient care in our hospitals and those who need urgent and emergency medical care.

Our emergency department will remain open, for medical emergencies or anyone requiring urgent medical attention.

" If you need urgent medical help for something that isn’t life threatening or a serious injury please contact NHS 111 or NHS 111 Online.

"You will be directed to the most appropriate place for your care or treatment.

GP practices will continue to be open during the junior doctors and consultants strikes.