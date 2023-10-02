News you can trust since 1948
Consultants and Junior Doctors in Peterborough stage fresh three-day walkout

The action is in response to the ongoing pay dispute between the unions and government.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:32 BST
A fresh round of strikes has begun on Monday (October 2) at Peterborough City Hospital as consultants and junior doctors stage their latest walkout.

The action began on Monday at 7am and will run until 7am on Thursday.

Members of Society of Radiographers are also planning action on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 3 and 4), however, union members at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust did not meet the threshold to strike in this round of the ballot and will not participate in this current period of action.

Peterborough City Hospital.Peterborough City Hospital.
The hospital has said that the strike action will cause disruption to some services and that some appointments will have to be rearranged.

Patients whose appointments will be affected will be contacted directly, those not contacted should attend their appointment as normal.

A statement from the trust: “Our priorities remain to provide safe care for patients who are receiving inpatient care in our hospitals and those who need urgent and emergency medical care.

"We are working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure we prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

"We will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these times. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The emergency department will remain open for medical emergencies.

Those requiring medical attention or something that isn’t life threatening or a serious injury have been asked to contact 111.

