Charity seeks to find defibrillator missing from Peterborough street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough-based charity Gemma’s Hearts is seeking to find a defibrillator that has gone missing from a street in Welland.
The defibrillator outside on Scalford Street was last used on June 3 and has not been returned since.
The charity is simply seeking the return of the device so that it can be there to save the life of another person if necessary.
The charity has said: “The defibrillator outside Welland Mini Mart in Scalford Drive, Welland was deployed on the June 3 and since has not been returned.
"Maybe it has been forgotten after the emergency and is just sitting in someone’s room.
"At the moment it means this unit is out of service and not available for emergencies, any information on this defibrillator please message Gemma’s Hearts or call 07534195326.
"No one is in trouble, we would just like to get this defibrillator back on the circuit as soon as possible as this defibrillator is know to be deployed once or twice a week.”