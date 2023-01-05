Charity gift shop at Peterborough City Hospital to close
The charity shop was first opened at the old Peterborough District Hospital.
The charity gift shop is to close for good at the end of January.
The closure of the shop- which is run by charity group The Friends of Peterborough Hospitals- marks the end of an era for the hospital’s long association with the Friends group. The group also had a shop in the foyer of the old Peterborough District Hospital, which closed in 2010.
The Friends of Peterborough Hospitals’ Charity celebrates its 75th anniversary of supporting acute health care in Peterborough in 2023.
The shop will close on 31 January 2023 and will stage a closing down sale throughout January.
Susan Mahmoud, Chair of the Friends of Peterborough Hospitals, said: “Since the pandemic, when fewer people were coming into the hospital, we have noticed a reduced number of people using the shop, and sadly, as a result, the Trustees of the charity have taken the decision with the Hospital Trust to close.
“We are extremely grateful to the volunteers and staff who have supported the running of the shop over the years, and of course, all those who have come in to purchase gifts, cards and confectionary since Peterborough City Hospital opened in 2010.
“I am hugely proud of the fact the charity has supported the running of hospitals in Peterborough over the last 75 years and we will continue to celebrate that milestone this year, despite closing the hospital shop.”
Caroline Walker, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “We are indebted to the Friends charity for their fantastic support. On behalf of the Trust Board, I would like to thank the members of the charity for their efforts which have boosted patient care across the hospital in many ways.”