It was Strictly about the fundraising when the glitz, glamour and generosity of charity ball-goers raised over £30,000 for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity this month.

The annual ball raised funds that will be ploughed into a newly established ‘Volunteer Fund’ which will assist the trust’s army of volunteers enhance the range of services they offer; including rapid response, spending time with end-of-life patients and ensuring the welfare trolley – which visits hospital wards with medical and comfort items – is fully stocked.

Sequins, sparkle, VIP guests, cuddly mascots and a fantastic fusion of local musical entertainment were all part of a glittering charity ball.

Celebrating a fab-u-lous evening, left to right Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, NWAFT Chief Executive, Hannah Coffey, Hospitals’ Charity patron, Craig Revel Horwood, NWAFT Chair Professor Steve Barnett and ball host Ian Irving.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Progress Health, every penny raised from table sales and on the night will go into Hospital Charity coffers, used to fund improvements and projects of all sizes to benefit patient and staff experience at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals.

Strictly Come Dancing judge, and Hospitals’ Charity patron, Craig Revel Horwood was guest of honour at the event, taking part in an up close and personal ‘strictly confidential’ question and answer session on all things showbiz, musical theatre and even a little bit of behind the scenes Strictly Come Dancing gossip!

A huge supporter of the Hospitals’ Charity, Craig said: “Since I became Hospitals’ Charity patron a couple of years, I have had the privilege of meeting so many a-maz-ing hospital staff in a wide variety of roles, and seeing first-hand the wonderful work they do.

“I am delighted to be patron, and the success of the ball and the massive amount raised through incredibly generous support is huge testament to how much the NHS is valued locally and regionally.”

Craig Revel Horwood surprises the Collaboration Choir durng their rehearsal on the night.

As well as raising money, the ball gave North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to showcase the excellent work, commitment and dedication of its volunteers – an army of people from all walks of life who give their time to help patients and visitors across all its hospitals.

Once again, the event at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough was supported by numerous local businesses – who dug deep and gave generously.

Host for the evening was professional comedian and after dinner speaker Ian Irving, who ensured the auction and the raffle without a hitch.

There was live music from Peterborough’s favourite soul songstress Nicole Lawrence, along with the terrific tones of the Collaboration Choir and local feelgood band Motor City Vipers.

Some of the NWAFT volunteers with the Hospitals’ Charity mascots.

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, and one of the event organisers, said: “It was an incredible night, and huge thanks to every single person that played a role in making it the wonderful occasion it was. The ball seems to have become a popular date in the local business community calendar.