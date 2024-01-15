Care Home welcomes Rutland Healthwatch
The home was delighted to welcome Hollie Hughes from Rutland Healthwatch as special guest speaker.
Rutland Healthwatch is a local health and social care champion. From Essendine to Uppingham and everywhere in between, they make sure NHS leaders and other decision makers hear feedback from the community voice and use their platform to promote and improve care.
General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate said: “We were delighted to welcome Hollie to our Community Coffee Morning. It was great for her to meet our residents, family members and the community and to listen to matters that affect them day to day.’