Colleagues and residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly coffee morning.

The home was delighted to welcome Hollie Hughes from Rutland Healthwatch as special guest speaker.

Rutland Healthwatch is a local health and social care champion. From Essendine to Uppingham and everywhere in between, they make sure NHS leaders and other decision makers hear feedback from the community voice and use their platform to promote and improve care.

