News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Care Home welcomes Rutland Healthwatch

Colleagues and residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly coffee morning.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The home was delighted to welcome Hollie Hughes from Rutland Healthwatch as special guest speaker.

Rutland Healthwatch is a local health and social care champion. From Essendine to Uppingham and everywhere in between, they make sure NHS leaders and other decision makers hear feedback from the community voice and use their platform to promote and improve care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate said: “We were delighted to welcome Hollie to our Community Coffee Morning. It was great for her to meet our residents, family members and the community and to listen to matters that affect them day to day.’

Related topics:Stamford