Cancer Research UK funds ground-breaking study in Cambridge set to transform cervical screening

Cancer Research UK has awarded £457,000 to support a pioneering study in Cambridge that could play a pivotal role in the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer.

Researchers at Cambridge University have created a less painful method of collecting potentially harmful cells from the cervix.

It comes at a critical time, as around 3 in 10 people in England are currently overdue for their cervical screening appointments.*

This latest investment builds on decades of life-saving breakthroughs from Cancer Research UK scientists, whose work helped prove that nearly all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).**

The discovery helped shape modern cervical screening – which now tests for the virus - and led to the development of the HPV vaccine. These innovations have seen rates of cervical cancer fall by around a quarter since the early 90s.*** But in the UK, more than two people still die of the disease every day - underlining the urgent need to help save more lives.****

Currently, cervical screening is typically conducted in a health centre where a sample of the cells is collected from the surface of the cervix using a plastic brush.

These cells are placed into a solution and sent to a laboratory for analysis. If the sample is positive for high-risk strains of HPV and abnormal cells, the results are returned to the GP and the patient is referred to a coloscopy clinic for further examination.

A colposcopy assessment relies on the clinician’s visual interpretation, which can vary between practitioners but this new research, led by Professor John Doorbar, aims to provide a more objective and accurate test that could allow doctors to more easily distinguish between severe cell changes which need treatment in hospital and those which are low risk and can be managed under the care of a GP.

The research – made possible by Cancer Research UK supporters - is part of the charity’s Early Detection and Diagnosis Research Programme, which aims to improve outcomes by identifying cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

Professor Doorbar's Cervical Cell Lifts Study uses a novel, less invasive method for collecting and analysing cervical cells. The technique involves lifting the top few layers of cells from the cervix onto a small disc a 2.5 cm piece of absorbent paper - which preserves the cells in their natural structure, potentially offering more accurate insights into early cellular changes than traditional cervical screening.

The disc is being trialled over two years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with 500 people who have already had abnormal cells detected. If the research is successful, the aim is to see if the test could be rolled out across GP surgeries when initial samples are taken during cervical screening.

Because the disc technique helps minimise discomfort and reduces the risk of infection, it could encourage more people to participate in screening — especially those who have previously avoided it due to pain.

In a survey of over 3,000 people across the UK eligible for cervical screening, Cancer Research UK found the top barrier putting off those who said they were overdue for their appointment from attending was finding cervical screening painful when going before, cited by 42% of respondents.*****

Embarrassment and work commitments were also reported as major barriers to taking part. That’s why Cancer Research UK’s research efforts, coupled with a recent announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care to introduce self-sampling home kits for those who are six months or more overdue for screening, are important steps forward to help prevent more cases of cervical cancer.

Rutendo Nyagumbo, Clinical Trials Practitioner at Addenbrooke’s, said: "During a previous iteration of the study comparing the standard cervical screening process to this new method, some patients reported that scraping cells off the cervix, as done currently, could be a little bit uncomfortable. Whereas we found that a lot of people could not feel the disc being applied to the cervix, unless we told them it had been applied, and the majority of patients reported this new method as better and less painful in comparison to the conventional cervical screening."

Rutendo said the test had the potential to become standard practice across all GP surgeries; possibly avoiding up to 65% of GP-to-colposcopy referrals, with significant cost savings for the NHS. She added: “This technique could herald a new, more patient-friendly, era for cervical screening. Delivering less painful, and more accurate results, potentially faster - we hope it could help boost uptake for many people if introduced nationally.

"The next phase of the study will focus on optimizing the entire cell lift process—from clinical collection and fixation to staining protocols and advanced analysis. We will also explore the use of artificial intelligence to enhance or fully automate the interpretation of these samples."

Professor Doorbar, who heads the study at the Department of Pathology at the University of Cambridge, added: “This is a promising step toward a future where cervical cancer is not only preventable but also detected and treated earlier and more comfortably. This approach allows us to examine cervical cells in their natural organisation, which may improve our ability to detect high-risk and low-risk precursor lesions. It could significantly enhance how we triage abnormal results from HPV testing and collecting cells in a liquid preservative."

Cancer Research UK encourages everyone who receives a cervical screening invitation – or a self-sampling kit - to consider attending or using it. For those who have found screening uncomfortable in the past, adjustments can be requested. These may include asking for a nurse of a specific gender, requesting a smaller speculum, or booking a longer appointment to discuss concerns.

If people notice any unusual changes for them, it’s important they don’t wait for a screening invitation and speak to their doctor. Cervical screening is for individuals without symptoms.

To learn more or donate to life-saving research, visit: cruk.org/research-into-cervical-cancer